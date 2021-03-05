Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 05 2021
HBO Max drops first teaser for "Made For Love"

Friday Mar 05, 2021

HBO Max has released the first trailer of the upcoming television series - Made for Love.

The Made for Love teaser gives all new meaning to Beyonce’s song “Crazy in Love”. The lines of the iconic song are heard through the teaser.

I look and stare so deep in your eyes
I touch on you more and more every time
When you leave I'm beggin' you not to go
Call your name two, three times in a row
Such a funny thing for me to try to explain
How I'm feeling and my pride is the one to blame, yeah
'Cause I know I don't understand
Just how your love can do what no one else can
Got me lookin' so crazy right now
Your love's got me lookin' so crazy right now

The dark comedy series pertains to a boy who meets a girl and implants a high-tech surveillance chip in her brain.

Cristin Milioti plays a stifled wife who came to know the bitter truth about her husband played by Billy Magnussen. Ray Romano performs as Cristin’s father.

The television series is based on Alissa Nutting’s book of the same name. Apart from Cristin, Romano, and Billy, the cast also includes Noma Dumezweni, Dan Bakkedahl and Augusto Aguilera.

The classic story is set to premiere on HBO Max this April.

Watch the trailer here:


