Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William dreading the release of the Sussexes' fiery interview with Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry are fuming in rage over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.



According to sources, the royals are dreading the release of the fiery interview as they fear it might tarnish their reputation and paint them in a bad light.

“They feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan’s] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Harry and Meghan have been embroiled in a battle with the royal family ever since they stepped down from their duties in early 2020.

The following year, they were stripped of all their titles and patronages, after they confirmed to the royal family they will not be returning.

A statement released by the Buckingham Palace read, “While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family."