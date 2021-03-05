Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William 'furious' ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 05, 2021

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William dreading the release of the Sussexes' fiery interview with Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry are fuming in rage over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

According to sources, the royals are dreading the release of the fiery interview as they fear it might tarnish their reputation and paint them in a bad light. 

“They feel that by sharing [Harry and Meghan’s] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way,” an insider told Us Weekly.

Harry and Meghan have been embroiled in a battle with the royal family ever since they stepped down from their duties in early 2020.

The following year, they were stripped of all their titles and patronages, after they confirmed to the royal family they will not be returning. 

A statement released by the Buckingham Palace read, “While we are all saddened by their decision, the duke and duchess remain much-loved members of the family."

More From Entertainment:

'Fast & Furious' release called off until June

'Fast & Furious' release called off until June
Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'

Priyanka Chopra drops hint she might release Hindi version of memoir 'Unfinished'
Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Meghan Markle's college best friend slams false propaganda against her in scathing note

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Jennifer Aniston reveals unique '11 11' tattoo twinning with this co-star

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles

Eva Longoria to direct The Gordita Chronicles
Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview

Meghan Markle cautioned of Diana-like fate ahead of earthshaking interview
HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”

HBO Max drops first teaser for “Made For Love”
Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday

Victoria Beckham reveals life-changing moment on her son's 22nd birthday
Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo praises ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift
Daisy Ridley says happy to be an

Daisy Ridley says happy to be an "emotionally tortured Jedi”
Gigi Hadid shares daughter’s cute photo

Gigi Hadid shares daughter’s cute photo
Selena Gomez delights fans as she reveals ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators

Selena Gomez delights fans as she reveals ‘Revelación’ EP tracklist and collaborators

Latest

view all