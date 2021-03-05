Nicola Peltz praises fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she sends him love on his 22nd birthday

Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 05 2021
Friday Mar 05, 2021

US actress Nicola Peltz shared a heartfelt note for fiancé Brooklyn Beckham, who turned 22 on March 4, 2021.

Nicola turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up photo with Brooklyn and described his heart ‘pure gold’.

Sending love to the fiancé, Nicola wrote, “happy birthday baby” followed by heart emoji.

“You’re such an incredible person and your heart is pure gold,” she said and added “I love you so so much Brooklyn”.

Commenting on the endearing post, Brooklyn said “Love you so much Nicola x my other half” with numerous heart emojis.

Earlier, Brooklyn’s mother Victoria Beckham also extended love to son.

Sharing his childhood photo, Victoria wrote, “22 years ago today our lives changed forever. The kindest, most beautiful soul. The most incredible son, brother and fiancé. Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham. We love you and are so proud of the man you have become.” 


