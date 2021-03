Millions of Marvel fans are reacting to WandaVision’s ninth and final episode of the first season that released on Friday on Disney+.



Hashtag #WandaVision became a top Twitter trend in several countries as fans expressed their thoughts about the finale.

Among them was Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo who used his Instagram and Twitter accounts to express his excitement.

Sharing a picture from the series, the Avengers star wrote, "All of us after watching the #WandaVision finale."