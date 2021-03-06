How Scott Disick feels about Kourtney Kardashian moving on with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian is seeing long-term friend Travis Barker while Scott Disick is dating Amelia Hamlin

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are both moving on in their romantic lives, and neither of them is bothered by the newfound romantic interests of each other.



After dating each other for nine years, Kourtney is now seeing her long-term friend Travis Barker and Scott is dating 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin.



The whirlwind romance between Kourtney and Travis doesn’t seem to faze her former partner at all.

"Scott knows he always has a special place in Kourtney's heart and that he can't ever be replaced and will always be in the picture since he's the father of their children. He isn't threatened by Kourtney and Travis' relationship at this point,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Meanwhile Kourtney is not keeping tabs on Scott at all, “She doesn't think it will last long and is having so much fun with Travis that it really isn't something she even thinks about," the source added. "She knows Amelia is young, pretty and Scott's type, but she doesn't really care."