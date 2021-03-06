Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Gayle King condemns the ‘vilification’ of Meghan Markle as Palace begins probe

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

As support pours in for Meghan Markle amidst the Palace probe against her over bullying allegations, Gayle King too has come to her defense.

Airing the new clip of the Duchess of Sussex on her show, CBS This Morning, King condemned the ‘vilification’ of the former actor.

“I think by the time the interview is over, people will have a very clear understanding about what went into their thought process [about leaving the royal family],” she said, ahead of her best friend Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry.

“Then people can make up their own minds. Because vilified is the word for what has happened to Harry and Meghan, Meghan in particular,” she said.

Her co-anchor Anthony Mason also chimed in, saying he too could not “imagine living under that oppressive sort of family restriction.” 

More From Entertainment:

How Scott Disick feels about Kourtney Kardashian moving on with Travis Barker

How Scott Disick feels about Kourtney Kardashian moving on with Travis Barker

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s court war with small-business owner turns ugly

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s court war with small-business owner turns ugly

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview branded a 'danger' to the royal family

Meghan Markle's Oprah interview branded a 'danger' to the royal family

Gwyneth Paltrow says she is recuperating everyday after COVID-19 diagnosis

Gwyneth Paltrow says she is recuperating everyday after COVID-19 diagnosis

Royals called ‘hypocrites’ for launching Meghan Markle probe while Andrew roams free

Royals called ‘hypocrites’ for launching Meghan Markle probe while Andrew roams free
CBS bought rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview for $7M from Oprah

CBS bought rights for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's interview for $7M from Oprah
Kim Kardashian opens up about dealing with body-shaming during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian opens up about dealing with body-shaming during pregnancy

British tabloid to issue front-page statement admitting defeat to Meghan Markle

British tabloid to issue front-page statement admitting defeat to Meghan Markle
Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo head out, source spills the beans on their bond

Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo head out, source spills the beans on their bond

Meghan Markle gets support from Chrissy Teigen amidst her Palace battle

Meghan Markle gets support from Chrissy Teigen amidst her Palace battle

Meghan’s Suits hero Patrick J Adams comes in her defence

Meghan’s Suits hero Patrick J Adams comes in her defence
Meghan Markle's close pal Jessica Mulroney sends support to her amid bullying allegations

Meghan Markle's close pal Jessica Mulroney sends support to her amid bullying allegations

Latest

view all