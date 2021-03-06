Gayle King condemns the ‘vilification’ of Meghan Markle as Palace begins probe

As support pours in for Meghan Markle amidst the Palace probe against her over bullying allegations, Gayle King too has come to her defense.



Airing the new clip of the Duchess of Sussex on her show, CBS This Morning, King condemned the ‘vilification’ of the former actor.

“I think by the time the interview is over, people will have a very clear understanding about what went into their thought process [about leaving the royal family],” she said, ahead of her best friend Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Meghan and Harry.

“Then people can make up their own minds. Because vilified is the word for what has happened to Harry and Meghan, Meghan in particular,” she said.

Her co-anchor Anthony Mason also chimed in, saying he too could not “imagine living under that oppressive sort of family restriction.”