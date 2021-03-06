Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Oprah bashes Prince Harry’s consistent Hollywood violations: 'Who does that!'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 06, 2021

Oprah bashes Prince Harry’s consistent Hollywood violations: 'Who does that!'

Experts fear Oprah Winfrey is once again livid with Prince Harry and his blatant disregard for the ethics and “rules of the Hollywood game.”

This observation was brought forward by journalist and royal author Tina Brown. She told Express UK, "In Hollywood there’s been much consternation about how the timing of Harry’s larky bus trip stunt with James Corden once again dissed the Queen — not his grandma for a change, but America’s Queen, Oprah Winfrey. Who does that?’”

She added, “Who gives an exclusive heart-to-heart to Oprah, then goes off before it’s aired and does a knockabout with Corden when Her Media Majesty’s much-touted scoop is still in the can? No doubt it was supposed to be ‘just fun’, but Corden was sly enough to slip in news-making questions that rained on Oprah’s parade.”

"Harry and Meghan, it’s very clear, want to be all-conquering celebrities. But there are rules of the game in Hollywood — just as there are at Buckingham Palace."

More From Entertainment:

Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Eminem reacts to 'cancel' campaign with new music video

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’s HRH titles under threat: ‘Strip them away!’

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis’s HRH titles under threat: ‘Strip them away!’
Megan Fox indulges in self-praise

Megan Fox indulges in self-praise

Meghan Markle slammed by Queen Elizabeth over an egg: ‘We don’t do that!’

Meghan Markle slammed by Queen Elizabeth over an egg: ‘We don’t do that!’
Meghan Markle erupts in ‘anger and adrenalin’ over Oprah clips

Meghan Markle erupts in ‘anger and adrenalin’ over Oprah clips
‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Antonia Gentry addresses Taylor Swift joke

‘Ginny & Georgia’s’ Antonia Gentry addresses Taylor Swift joke
Emilia Clarke opens up about the pressures of getting injectables as an actor

Emilia Clarke opens up about the pressures of getting injectables as an actor
Kate Walsh expresses excitement on 'Grey’s Anatomy' comeback

Kate Walsh expresses excitement on 'Grey’s Anatomy' comeback
Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana ‘identity crisis’ moment

Miley Cyrus opens up on Hannah Montana ‘identity crisis’ moment
‘With Meghan Markle, it’s always us before her’: ‘Suits’ director shows support

‘With Meghan Markle, it’s always us before her’: ‘Suits’ director shows support
Marvel’s ultimate debate settled: Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger of MCU

Marvel’s ultimate debate settled: Scarlet Witch is the strongest Avenger of MCU
Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock spotted shooting together for upcoming starrer 'Bullet Train'

Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock spotted shooting together for upcoming starrer 'Bullet Train'

Latest

view all