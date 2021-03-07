Can't connect right now! retry
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly head out for double date with Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun

Love birds Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted enjoying a double date with Avril Lavigne and her man Mod Sun.

On Friday evening, the loved up pairs headed to a steakhouse in West Hollywood to enjoy some quality time together.

Megan could be seen serving looks as she sported a crop top with a long black coat while her man opted for an all-black look with his purple hair styled into pigtails.

On the other hand, the Sk8ter Boi singer wore a black sweatshirt from her Abbey Dawn clothing line which was completed with black leather pants while her man wore a cream sweater with leather pants. 

Meanwhile, regarding Megan and MGK's plans on marriage, a source dished the details about the couple’s plans on tying the knot and revealed that the Transformers actor is not one hundred percent on board the idea of getting married right now.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, an insider revealed: "An engagement could be in Megan Fox and MGK's future and same with having kids together.”

"MGK definitely wants both of those things, but Megan is a little hesitant right now. In the meantime, they are constantly laughing together and always have the best time," they said.

They went on to add that the actor still loves her beau as he "caters to Megan left and right and is a total gentleman. Megan loves those qualities about him."

Another source told the outlet that Megan "doesn’t think about getting engaged [or] married and she doesn’t put a timeline in place and it’s not something that really crosses her mind."

