Kate Middleton may assist probe looking into Meghan Markle bullying claims

As shocking bullying allegations against Meghan Markle surface, it is now believed that Kate Middleton will be part of the probe that will look into the shocking claims.

Former palace aides close to The Mirror shared that the Duchess of Cambridge was witness to Meghan’s "challenging behaviour".

Several sources had previously revealed that Kate had stood up for her staff when they were being misbehaved with.

This would mean that she may be quizzed over the alleged bullying when a formal probe will be conducted.

It is said then even Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, may be called in to assist palace official during the investigation.



Former staff members of the Duchess of Sussex told The Times that they were left "broken" and "terrified" as a result of the alleged bullying.