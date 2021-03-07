Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 07 2021
Kate Middleton may assist probe looking into Meghan Markle bullying claims

Sunday Mar 07, 2021

As shocking bullying allegations against Meghan Markle surface, it is now believed that Kate Middleton will be part of the probe that will look into the shocking claims. 

Former palace aides close to The Mirror shared that the Duchess of Cambridge was witness to Meghan’s "challenging behaviour".

Several sources had previously revealed that Kate had stood up for her staff when they were being misbehaved with.

This would mean that she may be quizzed over the alleged bullying when a formal probe will be conducted. 

It is said then even Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, may be called in to assist palace official during the investigation. 

Former staff members of the Duchess of Sussex told The Times that they were left "broken" and "terrified" as a result of the alleged bullying.

Oprah shares picture with Meghan Markle and Harry before interview

Prince Harry to regret Meghan Markle sit-down like Princess Diana

TV host 'scolded' for criticising Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

'Thor: Love and Thunder': Natalie Portman's pictures from the sets of the movie surface

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor breaks silence about sexual assault allegations

Ertugrul star Engin Altan reaches 4 million followers on Instagram

Royal aides promise to unearth new bullying revelations against Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Kris Jenner hustles in style while shooting for commercial

Prince Charles fears for 'toxic fallout' with Prince Harry after tell-all interview

Charli D'Amelio admits to 'losing passion' to create TikTok content

YouTubers call out ‘royal experts’ targeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry interview

YouTuber Zoe Sugg announces pregnancy news with boyfriend Alife Dayes

