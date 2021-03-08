Critics Choice Awards 2021: List of winners in all categories
By
Web Desk
Monday Mar 08, 2021
The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off remotely on Sunday to celebrate the biggest and the brightest in Tinseltown.
In a ceremony impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person/virtual hybrid award show welcomed Taye Diggs as the host for the evening from Los Angeles while the nominees made digital appearances from world over.
Here is the list of winners in all categories:
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)
Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (FX)
Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim, “Minari” (A24)
Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)
Best Comedy: “Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon)
Best Comedy Special: “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix) & “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)
Best Acting Ensemble: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Best Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Talk Show: “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
Best Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
#SeeHer Award: Zendaya
Best Movie Made for Television: “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
Best Short-Form Series: “Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)
Best Song: “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Speak Now”