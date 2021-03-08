Critics Choice Awards 2021: List of winners in all categories

The in-person/virtual hybrid Critics Choice Awards welcomed Taye Diggs as the host for the evening

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off remotely on Sunday to celebrate the biggest and the brightest in Tinseltown.

In a ceremony impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person/virtual hybrid award show welcomed Taye Diggs as the host for the evening from Los Angeles while the nominees made digital appearances from world over.



Here is the list of winners in all categories: