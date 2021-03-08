Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Critics Choice Awards 2021: List of winners in all categories

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

The in-person/virtual hybrid Critics Choice Awards welcomed Taye Diggs as the host for the evening 

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards kicked off remotely on Sunday to celebrate the biggest and the brightest in Tinseltown.

In a ceremony impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person/virtual hybrid award show welcomed Taye Diggs as the host for the evening from Los Angeles while the nominees made digital appearances from world over.

Here is the list of winners in all categories: 

  • Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah” (Warner Bros)
  • Best Supporting Actress: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)
  • Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
  • Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Donald Sutherland, “The Undoing” (HBO)
  • Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Uzo Aduba, “Mrs. America” (FX)
  • Best Young Actor or Actress: Alan S. Kim, “Minari” (A24)
  • Best Actor in a Drama Series: Josh O’Connor, “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • Best Actress in a Drama Series: Emma Corrin – “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: Anya Taylor-Joy – “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
  • Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Limited Series: John Boyega – “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Best Comedy: “Palm Springs” (Hulu/Neon)
  • Best Comedy Special: “Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill” (Netflix) & “Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia” (Netflix)
  • Best Acting Ensemble: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)
  • Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Daniel Levy, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
  • Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham – “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
  • Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
  • Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
  • Best Comedy Series: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
  • Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)
  • Best Talk Show: “Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)
  • Best Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
  • #SeeHer Award: Zendaya
  • Best Movie Made for Television: “Hamilton” (Disney Plus)
  • Best Short-Form Series: “Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler” (AMC)
  • Best Song: “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) – “Speak Now”
  • Best: Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Best Cinematography: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures) – Joshua James Richards
  • Best Film Editing: “Sound of Metal” (Amazon Studios) – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen & “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix) – Alan Baumgarten *TIE*
  • Best Visual Effects: “Tenet” (Warner Bros)
  • Best Hair and Makeup: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
  • Best Costume Design: “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) – Ann Roth
  • Best Production Design: “Mank” (Netflix) – Donald Graham Burt (production designer), Jan Pascale (set designer)
  • Best Actor: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix)
  • Best Original Screenplay: “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Best Foreign Language Film: “Minari” (A24)
  • Best Original Score: “Soul” (Pixar) – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)
  • Best Picture: “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra ecstatic as she reunites with husband Nick Jonas, in-laws in London

Priyanka Chopra ecstatic as she reunites with husband Nick Jonas, in-laws in London
Critics Choice Awards: 'The Crown' and 'Nomadland' win big

Critics Choice Awards: 'The Crown' and 'Nomadland' win big
Prince Harry says Diana 'foresaw' the split as her money helped him survive

Prince Harry says Diana 'foresaw' the split as her money helped him survive

Prince Harry admits his father Prince Charles let him down by not taking his calls

Prince Harry admits his father Prince Charles let him down by not taking his calls
Meghan Markle makes bombshell revelations in Oprah Winfrey interview

Meghan Markle makes bombshell revelations in Oprah Winfrey interview
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview: 10 biggest takeaways

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview: 10 biggest takeaways

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child is a girl, couple tells Oprah

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child is a girl, couple tells Oprah
Meghan Markle says she contemplated suicide

Meghan Markle says she contemplated suicide
Meghan Markle calls Kate Middleton a 'good person' as she lays bare their relationship

Meghan Markle calls Kate Middleton a 'good person' as she lays bare their relationship
Meghan reveals Royals Family refused to make her son Archie prince due to skin colour concerns

Meghan reveals Royals Family refused to make her son Archie prince due to skin colour concerns
'Prince Charles, Prince William are trapped in the royal family': Prince Harry

'Prince Charles, Prince William are trapped in the royal family': Prince Harry
Ariana Grande enjoys dinner date with her fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande enjoys dinner date with her fiancé Dalton Gomez

Latest

view all