Monday Mar 08 2021
'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Meghan Markle sent shockwaves through the British monarchy as she  accused the royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be and pushing her to the brink of suicide, in a tell-all television interview. 

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's interview Oprah Winfrey aired on CBS late on Sunday.

People from across the world, who knew little about the British royal family, flocked to social media to find whether the Duchess of Sussex had posted the video of her interview only to find that she is not available on popular social media websites. 

The Duke and Duchess used their official royal social media accounts before the couple moved to the United States after stepping down from their royal duties. Following their marriage, they interacted with people though "Duke and Duchess of Sussex" social media accounts.

Before marrying Harry  in 2018, Meghan used to have social media accounts which she later deactivated.

There are hundreds of social media accounts being run by the fans of the Duchess.

An Instagram account is so popular among fans that it has amassed over nearly one million followers.

The fan account has shared less 1000 posts which contain pictures and videos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It follows only 22 people on the Facebook-owned website. A look at the account revealed that the people behind the Instagram account have started money by putting a link to Amazon's website. 

