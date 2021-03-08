Can't connect right now! retry
Oprah Winfrey shares who did not pass racist comments on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leveling some serious accusations against the royal family, there are more questions than answers.

However, there has been some development in one aspect of the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview as of recently made by the host herself. 

Appearing on CBS This Morning, the television personality shed light on the matter regarding the identity of the person who passed comments on the couple's son Archie's skin being too dark, before he was even born. 

"There's a big guessing game all around the world, 'Who was it, who was it, who was it?' I thought it was very touching that Harry still is choosing to protect the identity of whoever that was," the host said.

Oprah clarified that while Harry did not share the identity of the person, he said that it was not his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, nor his grandfather, Prince Philip. 

"He did not share the identity with me," Oprah said.

"But he wanted to make sure that I knew, and if I had an opportunity to share it, that it was not his grandmother, nor his grandfather that were part of those conversations. He did not tell me who were a part of those conversations. As you could see I tried to get that answer, on-camera and off."

The Duchess of Sussex had revealed that the British royal family refused to make her son Archie a prince partly due to conversations about how dark his skin might be.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that Archie’s skin colour sparked concerns, to an unnamed member of the royal family, before he was born.

"They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol and that he wasn’t going to receive security," Meghan said in an interview aired on CBS late on Sunday.

"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, you won’t be given security, not gonna be given a title and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Take a look:


