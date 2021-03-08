Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 08 2021
By
Web Desk

'Ertugrul' actor celebrates International Women's Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 08, 2021

Engin Altan Duzyatan, the Turkish actor who plays the lead role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" on Monday celebrated International Women's Day by sharing a message on his Instagram account.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Ertugrul Bey actor posted a Turkish language post.

Engin, who recently visited Pakistan, is hugely popular in the country for his role in the historical TV series, which is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

PTV recently started airing "Dirilis: Ertugrul" third season. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle shares how media scrutinsed her differently from Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle shares how media scrutinsed her differently from Kate Middleton
Oprah Winfrey shares who did not pass racist comments on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie

Oprah Winfrey shares who did not pass racist comments on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's son Archie
Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle

Thousands sign petition calling for an end to hate campaign against Meghan Markle
Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

Queen survived worse: Expert weighs in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's explosive interview

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

'Meghan Markle Instagram account' starts making money

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’

Meghan Markle reveals everything she lost due to royal life: ‘There's truly lot’
Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble, says Serena Williams

Meghan Markle teaches me every day what it means to be truly noble, says Serena Williams

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all

Sarah Ferguson’s interview clip with Oprah resurfaces after Harry and Meghan's tell-all
Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny

Throwback: When Beyoncé sided with Meghan Markle amid raging press scrutiny
Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Princess Diana's former aide speaks out on Harry and Meghan's royal rift

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be stripped of royal titles after breaking Megxit deal
Piers Morgan 'annihilated' over questioning racist attack on Meghan Markle, Archie

Piers Morgan 'annihilated' over questioning racist attack on Meghan Markle, Archie

Latest

view all