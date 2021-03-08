'Ertugrul' actor celebrates International Women's Day

Engin Altan Duzyatan, the Turkish actor who plays the lead role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" on Monday celebrated International Women's Day by sharing a message on his Instagram account.

Taking to the Facebook-owned app, the Ertugrul Bey actor posted a Turkish language post.

Engin, who recently visited Pakistan, is hugely popular in the country for his role in the historical TV series, which is being aired with Urdu dubbing.

PTV recently started airing "Dirilis: Ertugrul" third season.