Olivia Wilde staying with ex Jason Sudeikis while Harry Styles flies back to LA

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis remain on good terms even after their split as the director is currently in UK with her former partner.



While the Don’t Worry Darling director’s beau Harry Styles flew back to Los Angeles last week for his performance at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, she decided to stay back with her kids and ex.

The Booksmart director had flown to London with the former One Direction member in February and was visiting Sudeikis so they could “form a bubble to co-parent their kids.”

A source cited by Page Six said: “Jason is still heartbroken over their split, but they are keeping things amicable for their kids. They still care about each other and are friendly, despite her romance with Harry.”

Earlier on Sunday, after Sudeikis bagged a Critics’ Choice Award for his role in Ted Lasso, Wilde tweeted: “Congrats to Jason and the entire Ted Lasso family on your @CriticsChoice wins! So happy for you guys. I hope this means we all keep wearing hoodies when the ceremonies are in person next year,” she wrote.

Accepting the award on Sunday, Sudeikis also thanked his former ladylove and the mother of his two children Otis Sudeikis, 6 and Daisy Sudeikis, 4.

"I want to thank my kids, Daisy, Otis,” he said: "I want to thank their mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show."