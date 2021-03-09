Gigi Hadid reveals how she celebrated her first International Women’s Day as mother

US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first baby daughter with partner Zayn Malik in September last year, celebrated her first International Women’s Day as mother.

Gigi turned to Instagram and disclosed that she celebrated Women’s Day with daughter Khai.

Sharing Khai’s toys -- a baby tambourine-- and 'Mae Among the Stars' book, the supermodel said, “Celebrating International Women’s Day with Khai reading story of Mai Jemison, the first African American woman in space!.”

She also shared an inspiring message saying “Here’s to Strong Women. May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.”

Gigi and Zayn welcomed their first baby on September 24, 2020.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi had confirmed on Instagram.



