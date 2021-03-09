Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 09 2021
Thomas Markle fires back at Meghan Markle with new interview with Piers Morgan

Tuesday Mar 09, 2021

Thomas Markle called Harry 'snotty' and said he has apologised '100 times' to Meghan Markle 

Thomas Markle has come forth hitting out at Meghan Markle, refuting her claims that he betrayed her in an interview with Piers Morgan. 

Calling Harry 'snotty' Thomas said he has apologised '100 times' for staging photos with the paparazzi ahead of royal wedding in 2018.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain host Morgan, Thomas said, "The bottom line is she didn't lose me, she made a statement saying she lost me, she didn't lose me, I would've always been there for her, I'm there for her now if she wants me."

He added, "We all make mistakes - but I've never played naked pool or dressed like Hitler like Harry did."

Describing his last phone call with Harry Thomas said: "Harry had said to me if you had listened to me, this wouldn't have happened to you. Me, laying in a hospital bed after a having procedure, I had a stent put here and put here [points at his heart] and that was kind of snotty so I hung up on him."

Reiterating that he feels ashamed of what he has done, Meghan's father said, "I'd like to say again. I'm sorry for what I've done. This was two years ago. But I've tried to make it up to her. I'm now only 70 miles away. I've never stopped loving her. I don't agree with all the things that my children they do. But I will always love them. And I certainly love Meghan."

