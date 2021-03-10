Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s accuser lambastes royals over hypocrisy after Harry, Meghan interview

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Prince Andrew’s alleged victim of sexual abuse, Virginia Giuffre has blasted the Buckingham Palace following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Giuffre said that the Firm and the members of the British royal family should “hang their heads in shame” for the way they treated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“Well at the very least we know who #meganandharry are all talking about when they say that #BuckinghamPalace & #TheFirm protected other royals but wouldn’t protect them & their newborn baby #Archie,” she wrote.

“They should all hang their heads in shame,” she added.

Buckingham Palace has been under fire since the explosive interview aired as many accuse the Firm of having “double standards” for probing bullying allegations against Meghan placed by Palace aides but letting Andrew run free.

The Duke of York has been embroiled in controversy for having connections with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. He was also accused by Giuffre of sexual abuse when she was only 17. 

More From Entertainment:

Jameela Jamil reveals Piers Morgan made her contemplate suicide

Jameela Jamil reveals Piers Morgan made her contemplate suicide

Hugh Jackman thanks Meghan and Harry for ‘courageously’ sharing their story

Hugh Jackman thanks Meghan and Harry for ‘courageously’ sharing their story

Kendall Jenner gets candid about wanting kids of her own

Kendall Jenner gets candid about wanting kids of her own
Unearthed clip shows John Oliver warning Meghan Markle about royal family in 2018

Unearthed clip shows John Oliver warning Meghan Markle about royal family in 2018
Riz Ahmed reacts to his Bafta nods for 'Sound of Metal' and 'Mogul Mowgli'

Riz Ahmed reacts to his Bafta nods for 'Sound of Metal' and 'Mogul Mowgli'

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff spark marriage rumours after recent outing

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff spark marriage rumours after recent outing
Beyoncé sends love to Meghan Markle in thoughtful note: 'We're all strengthened by you'

Beyoncé sends love to Meghan Markle in thoughtful note: 'We're all strengthened by you'
Justin Trudeau avoids commenting on Prince Harry, Meghan's Oprah interview

Justin Trudeau avoids commenting on Prince Harry, Meghan's Oprah interview
Royal family was in crisis talks before Meghan and Harry's tell-all, says insider

Royal family was in crisis talks before Meghan and Harry's tell-all, says insider

Prince Charles ‘chuckles’ after reporter asks about Harry, Meghan interview

Prince Charles ‘chuckles’ after reporter asks about Harry, Meghan interview

Khloe Kardashian reveals her plans about second child

Khloe Kardashian reveals her plans about second child
Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle cost his job

Piers Morgan's remarks about Meghan Markle cost his job

Latest

view all