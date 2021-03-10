Can't connect right now! retry
BTS’s Suga ‘savagely’ rejects drunk ARMY: ‘Don’t make such excuses’

BTS’s Suga may be the beloved angel of the group but he still has a hilariously savage way of shutting down drunk and flirty ARMYs.

This all began on Suga’s birthday broadcast where he chatted away and answered burning questions with candid honesty.

For those unaware, the singer touched on BTS’s Grammy performance, his goals for BTS moving forward and even his shoulder surgery.

During the live though, a fan came forward and tried 'blaming' Suga for getting them “drunk” but the pickup ended up falling short in the most hilarious of ways.

Shortly after the fan commented, “I’m gonna be drunk because of you,” Suga burst into laughter and claimed, “Don’t make such excuses. You were planning to get drunk anyway.”

