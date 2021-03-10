Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 10 2021
Meghan Markle formally complained against Piers Morgan after his scathing attack

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Meghan Markle had made an official complaint against infamous British broadcaster Piers Morgan after his abusive attack on her on Tuesday.

According to a report by The Guardian, the Duchess of Sussex had formally lodged a complaint against the controversial British television personality with ITV.

The report states that a formal complaint was filed on behalf of the former actor after Morgan commented on her interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying: “I don’t believe a word she says.”

This comes after Morgan announced his resignation from ITV morning show, Good Morning Britain and walked out on live television.

ITV announced the anchor’s resignation and said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

