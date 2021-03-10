Can't connect right now! retry
How Chrissy Teigen was left embarrassed after interacting with Katy Perry

Wednesday Mar 10, 2021

Chrissy Teigen was left embarrassed after her interaction with Katy Perry during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Speaking on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Cravings author detailed the interaction saying that at the end of the event, she met the California Girls singer and gave a supportive message following her performance of the song Firework, which rightly ended in a lavish display of fireworks.

However, the Lip Sync Battle co-host was left concerned after she realised that the American Idol judge may have misunderstood her support for something else entirely.

"I remember I was so scared because we ran into Katy Perry after, and I always say dumb things," Chrissy said. 

"I always get so nervous, and I say faux pas, and then I hadn't seen Katy for so long.

"I was like, 'Oh, I typically hate fireworks, but that was like amazing, that was beautiful.' And then I think she heard that I said I hate 'Firework,' like the song.

"I wanted to die, I felt so bad," she recalled. "'No, no, no, not 'Firework.'' I always do that."

