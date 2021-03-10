Demi Moore says ex-husband's wife Emma Heming Willis is 'her sister'

American actress Demi Moore has nothing but positive words for her ex-husband Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis.

The 58-year-old star shared a lengthy Instagram post in light Women’s Day to celebrate "the women who inspire me"” which includes Emma.

"@emmahemingwillis: I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend," Moore wrote, posting a photo of Heming Willis with daughters Mabel Ray, 6, and Evelyn Penn 8, whom the model shares with Willis, 65. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," she wrote.

Demi described Emma as "a beautiful mother dedicated to her family, an absolutely gorgeous woman and now she can add business entrepreneur to her resume."

"She carved a path quietly on her own to create @cocobabaofficial, launching the first body skincare products for woman to mother themselves! We all need that!"

"Her drive, determination and passion is uplifting and the woman that she is absolutely inspiring," she added.

The adorable and uplifting post touched Emma who commented: "Well if this didn’t touch my soul. Thank you Demi. I adore you too."