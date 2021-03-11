Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Shakira set to wow fans with her new music, shares mesmerising post

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Shakira is all set to enthrall fans with her new music as she shared a mesmerising post on Instagram Wednesday.

The 'Girl Like Me' hitmaker shared a snapshot of herself with followers , in which she can be seen singing into a recording mic.

'Cooking something!', the 44-year-old Colombian songstress captioned. She also penned the same message in Spanish: 'Cocinando algo!'

In the picture, Shakira was looking stunning as she donned a wine-colored sweatsuit, complementing her eye-popping cherry red hairdo. She opted for a more casual and comfortable look while recording.

Last year, the 'Whenever' singer released her hit track 'Girl Like Me' in collaboration with the Black Eyed Peas.

Shakira's latest post is being highly admired and liked by music lovers  she shared it after a longtime. 

