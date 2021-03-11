Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Meghan Markle's friend says there are emails to prove royals knew about her struggle

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

A close friend of Meghan Markle has spoken out in favour of the former actor after she revealed her struggles in her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Actor Janina Gavankar made an appearance on This Morning where she claimed that the British royal family was well-aware about the Duchess of Sussex’s struggles in the royal fold.

“Though their ‘recollections may vary,’ ours don’t because we lived through it with them,” she said.

“And there are many emails and texts to support that,” she said.

Buckingham Palace earlier issued a statement following the Sussex interview on behalf of Queen Elizabeth: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Meghan and Harry.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much loved family members,” they added. 

