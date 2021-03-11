Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 11 2021
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West not on talking terms despite co-parenting their kids

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Kanye West changed all his numbers and asked Kim Kardashian to contact him only through his security

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are not on talking terms amid their divorce proceedings.

However, the two are co-parenting their four kids, as revealed by an insider close to them.

The US rapper changed all his numbers recently and asked Kim to contact him only through his security.

“Even before Kim filed for divorce, Kanye changed his numbers and said, ‘You can contact me through my security,'" said the source.

“Despite this, she trusts him around the kids. He loves them and is seeing a lot of them.

“She leaves the house and he arrives and hangs out with the kids. They have an army of nannies so the transition is easy," the insider went on.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 17.

