Rupert Grint recalls nearly fatal hoverboard incident

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint recently got candid about his past brush with death a top a hoverboard back in the day.

The actor got candid during his interview with Metro UK and admitted to splashing out on a £28million hoverboard that he brought during his early financial rise.



Given that his very first ‘car’ was an old ice-cream van, the hoverboard was a major change and didn’t even have any brakes or safety mechanisms in place.

Detailing the entire incident Grint explained, “I haven’t been on it in a long time. I crashed it quite badly the last time I was out, because it’s impossible — no brakes. It’s lethal. It nearly killed me.”