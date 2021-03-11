Prince William's comments about Meghan claims fail to elicit comments from prime minister's office

Prince William denied on Thursday that Britain’s royals were racist after Meghan Markle said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.



When British media approached the prime minister's office for comments on William's statement, his official spokesman refused to endorse the comments given by the Duke of Cambridge, according to UK's Daily Express.

According to the publication, 10 Downing Street is trying to distance itself from the row.

"The Prime Minister was asked about this on Monday during the press conference and I have nothing to add to that," The Downing Street official said was quoted as saying.

During a coronavirus briefing on Monday, Boris Johnson said: "I have spent a long time now not commenting on Royal Family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".







