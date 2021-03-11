Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William's comments about Meghan claims fail to elicit comments from prime minister's office

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Prince William denied on Thursday that Britain’s royals were racist after Meghan Markle said one unnamed member of the family had asked how dark their son Archie’s skin might be.

When British media approached the prime minister's office for comments on William's statement, his official spokesman refused to endorse the comments given by the Duke of Cambridge, according to UK's Daily Express.

According to the publication, 10 Downing Street is trying to distance itself from the row.

"The Prime Minister was asked about this on Monday during the press conference and I have nothing to add to that," The Downing Street official said was quoted as saying.

During a coronavirus briefing on Monday, Boris Johnson said: "I have spent a long time now not commenting on Royal Family matters and I don't intend to depart from that today".



More From Entertainment:

Expert urges Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to make Meghan Markle's son a prince

Expert urges Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to make Meghan Markle's son a prince

Jennifer Garner sought permission from father to get ears pierced

Jennifer Garner sought permission from father to get ears pierced
Dua Lipa praised by Maria Sharapova for new video

Dua Lipa praised by Maria Sharapova for new video

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun reveals name of her favourite TV sitcom

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun reveals name of her favourite TV sitcom

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19
Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?

Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?
When is Queen Elizabeth's birthday?

When is Queen Elizabeth's birthday?
Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’

Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’
Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie

Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie
Adele denies spousal support to Simon Konecki following divorce

Adele denies spousal support to Simon Konecki following divorce

Sources slam Meghan Markle’s claims of 'handing over' her passport to the Firm

Sources slam Meghan Markle’s claims of 'handing over' her passport to the Firm
Actors Mirren and Lewis record album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Actors Mirren and Lewis record album for Queen Elizabeth's birthday

Latest

view all