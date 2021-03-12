Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Queen Elizabeth is a great Queen, Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has opened up about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, saying Queen Elizabeth II is a great Queen, who saved the crown, let her retire like a ‘Queen’.

Taking to Twitter, the Simran actress shared throwback photos of the royal family featuring Queen, Prince Charles, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton and said, “For few past days, people gossiped, judged, online lynched a family based on one sided story at the cost of a family, I never saw the interview as sass, bahu, sajish type stuff never excites me. All I want to say is one woman the only ruling Monarch left on this globe.”

She continued “May not be an ideal MIL/wife/sister, but she is a great Queen, she carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough. She saved the crown. Let her retire like a Queen.”

Meghan Markle and Harry made several shocking revelations during the interview with Oprah on March 8, 2021.

