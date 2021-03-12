Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen is best known to international fans for her role  as Banu Çiçek in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the season two and three of the historical TV series.

She often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram where she is followed by thousands of people.

The actress on Friday used her Insta account to share a beautiful throwback picture for which she wore a western outfit.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul", which started airing in 2014 and ended in 2019, went on to become one of the highly popular TV series in several countries.

The series is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.



More From Entertainment:

'Angels Like You': Miley Cyrus releases video of 'Covid compliant' concert

'Angels Like You': Miley Cyrus releases video of 'Covid compliant' concert

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new singe 'DAYWALKER'

Machine Gun Kelly takes internet by storm with new singe 'DAYWALKER'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's popularity plummets after Oprah interview, poll says

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's popularity plummets after Oprah interview, poll says
The inside story of the final 8 Mile Eminem battle

The inside story of the final 8 Mile Eminem battle
Selena Gomez recounts friend Francia Raisa’s donation on World Kidney Day

Selena Gomez recounts friend Francia Raisa’s donation on World Kidney Day
Alia Bhatt shares never-before-seen picture with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt shares never-before-seen picture with Ranbir Kapoor
Demi Lovato touches on recreational marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose

Demi Lovato touches on recreational marijuana, alcohol use after nearly fatal overdose
BBC bashes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s take down: ‘This isn’t China!’

BBC bashes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s take down: ‘This isn’t China!’
Queen Elizabeth is a great Queen, Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey

Queen Elizabeth is a great Queen, Kangana Ranaut speaks out on Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey
BTS beats out BLACKPINK in IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart

BTS beats out BLACKPINK in IFPI’s Global Album Sales chart
Billy Ray Cyrus gives heartwarming advice to Noah Cyrus ahead of Grammy night

Billy Ray Cyrus gives heartwarming advice to Noah Cyrus ahead of Grammy night
Lady Gaga voices support for Japan: ‘I have such respect’

Lady Gaga voices support for Japan: ‘I have such respect’

Latest

view all