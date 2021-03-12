Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek looks chic in western dress

Turkish actress Ezgi Esma Tümen is best known to international fans for her role as Banu Çiçek in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

The actress has amassed a large number of followers on social media with her stellar performance in the season two and three of the historical TV series.

She often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram where she is followed by thousands of people.

The actress on Friday used her Insta account to share a beautiful throwback picture for which she wore a western outfit.

"Dirilis: Ertugrul", which started airing in 2014 and ended in 2019, went on to become one of the highly popular TV series in several countries.

The series is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.







