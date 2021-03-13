Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Web Desk

Sofia Richie appears with mystery man during a night out in Santa Monica

Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Sofia Richie was looking gorgeous in chic outfit as she enjoyed dinner with a mystery man and two pals in Santa Monica on Thursday.

The 22-year model was reported as 'single' in early February, just days after being seen enjoying a romantic date with billionaire shipping heir Gil Ofer in Miami.

Scott Disick's ex was looking stunning in all black ensemble while enjoying an outdoor meal with her group of pals.

Sofia Richie previously was seen spending time with Cha Cha Matcha co-founder Matthew Morton, even seen sharing kisses during dates.

