entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles wants to shoot down Harry, Meghan’s claims ‘point by point’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey has reportedly given Prince Charles quite a lot to worry about. 

Sources have told The Sun, that the Princes of Wales was “deeply concerned” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s allegation that there were conversations about their son Archie’s skin colour prior to his birth.

Speaking to the tabloid, an insider said: “There were different reactions when the palace was working out what to do. One, to take the Queen’s view, to issue the quiet statement saying we are unhappy to hear they were unhappy.”

“But Prince Charles wanted to rebut, point by point, the claims that had been made,” the insider said.

On behalf of Queen Elizabeth, Buckingham Palace issued a cautious statement of the couple’s claims that read: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” she added. 

