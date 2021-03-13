Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Mar 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Queen’s relationship not as cordial as she let on

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Meghan Markle may have sung the praises of Queen Elizabeth recently but behind closed doors, things might not be as rosy between the two as she made it seem.

Body language expert Patti Wood claims that the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the monarch may have been more complicated than she indicated in her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Marie Claire quoted the expert as saying: “At the very beginning of the interview Oprah introduces the queen, and Meghan actually showed complex, negative vocal and gesture clusters about her.”

“She kind of growled. And when she says that [the queen] was one of the first people I met, she looks down and she grimaces. She does a tongue thrust. It’s a beautiful example of how the non-verbals revealed how she really felt and the stories that contradicted it,” she added.

Earlier this week, during her interivew with Oprah, Meghan said that the Queen was “wonderful” as she spoke about their first royal engagement together in 2018: “We had one of our first joint engagements together. We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift… We were in the car going between engagements, and she has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth.”

Meghan added: “And it was chilly, and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on’ and put it over my knees as well.”

“It made me think of my grand-mother, where she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Trump gets an earful from Stephen Colbert after taking credit for vaccine rollout

Trump gets an earful from Stephen Colbert after taking credit for vaccine rollout
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'were on the rocks' since months before split

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'were on the rocks' since months before split

The Weeknd says he will boycott the Grammys forever after 2021 snub

The Weeknd says he will boycott the Grammys forever after 2021 snub

Gwyneth Paltrow could still return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Gwyneth Paltrow could still return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Meghan Markle was barred from getting coffee with her mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle was barred from getting coffee with her mother Doria Ragland

Prince Charles wants to shoot down Harry, Meghan’s claims ‘point by point’

Prince Charles wants to shoot down Harry, Meghan’s claims ‘point by point’
Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth not seeing eye to eye on Harry, Meghan debacle

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth not seeing eye to eye on Harry, Meghan debacle

From an unknown comedian to hosting the Grammys: Trevor Noah's rise to stardom

From an unknown comedian to hosting the Grammys: Trevor Noah's rise to stardom
Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship over the years: in photos

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship over the years: in photos
Mandy Moore opens up about the complications in son’s birth

Mandy Moore opens up about the complications in son’s birth
Grammys 2021: Full guide to the music world's biggest night

Grammys 2021: Full guide to the music world's biggest night
Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite for Diana despite tensions

Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite for Diana despite tensions

Latest

view all