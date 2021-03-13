Meghan Markle and Queen’s relationship not as cordial as she let on

Meghan Markle may have sung the praises of Queen Elizabeth recently but behind closed doors, things might not be as rosy between the two as she made it seem.



Body language expert Patti Wood claims that the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with the monarch may have been more complicated than she indicated in her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Marie Claire quoted the expert as saying: “At the very beginning of the interview Oprah introduces the queen, and Meghan actually showed complex, negative vocal and gesture clusters about her.”

“She kind of growled. And when she says that [the queen] was one of the first people I met, she looks down and she grimaces. She does a tongue thrust. It’s a beautiful example of how the non-verbals revealed how she really felt and the stories that contradicted it,” she added.

Earlier this week, during her interivew with Oprah, Meghan said that the Queen was “wonderful” as she spoke about their first royal engagement together in 2018: “We had one of our first joint engagements together. We had breakfast together that morning, and she’d given me a beautiful gift… We were in the car going between engagements, and she has a blanket that sits across her knees for warmth.”

Meghan added: “And it was chilly, and she was like, ‘Meghan, come on’ and put it over my knees as well.”

“It made me think of my grand-mother, where she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming,” she said.