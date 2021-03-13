Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra grateful to Nick Jonas for showering constant love on her

Priyanka Chopra congratulated Nick Jonas on the release of his new single 'Spaceman'

Priyanka Chopra is thankful to Nick Jonas for expressing immense love to her every now and then. 

The global icon congratulated her husband on the release of his new single, Spaceman, and said that she loves how he showers love on her. 

Taking to Instagram, Pee Cee wrote, “Congratulations Nick..I know how personal this one is to you and I’m so grateful for how you constantly show me your love. This album is a piece of art. And most of all…A BANGER! I love you. Check it out world.”

In a series of other posts, Pee Cee also unveiled her look in the music video of Spaceman

Donning a fiery red outfit, the starlet looked gorgeous in her stunning attire. 

Check out Nick Jonas's new single Spaceman here:



