Saturday Mar 13 2021
Megyn Kelly hits back at Meghan Markle’s ‘woke’ celebrity endorsements

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Megyn Kelly snaps at Meghan Markle ‘woke’ celebrity backing: 'It comes down to party line!'

American lawyer Megyn Kelly recently bashed Meghan Markle for having multiple ‘woke’ celebrity endorsements following her Oprah interview.

Ms. Kelly bashed Markle during her appearance on TalkRADIO with Mark Dolan.

There she claimed, "What's American public opinion in relation to the Royal Family and how Meghan and Harry came across. Whose side do they take on this? It comes down to party line. Everyone is talking about it.”

"The conservatives here are interested in the woke victimisation culture at the highest levels. You can be a princess, you can live in a palace, you can have access to the Crown Jewels and still find yourself a victim. You can cry over the flower girls dresses."

