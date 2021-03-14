Can't connect right now! retry
Jason Statham set to fire up big screens in new movie Wrath of Man

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Action superstar Jason Statham-starrer “Wrath of Man” will be screened in theatres on April 23.

The action hero is reteaming with director Guy Ritchie in the Wrath of Man movie. The duo’s previous collaborations include Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels (1998), Snatch (2000), and Revolver (2005).

The high-octane heist flick is based on the 2004 French action-thriller Cash Truck (Le Convoyeur). Jason plays Harry a mysterious man having a job with a cash truck company that moves millions of dollars around Los Angeles.

Wrath of Man was written and directed by filmmaker Guy Ritchie. Jason’s castmembers include Josh Hartnett, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Raul Castillo, Niamh Algar and Post Malone.

The Statham-fronted flick was scheduled to be released on January 15, 2021 however, the release was delayed owing to the prevalent COVID-19 condition. 

