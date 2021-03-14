Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William to change royal protocol after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's tell-all?

It is thought that Prince William will be changing royal protocol on dealing with public matters after he becomes king. 

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey left the Duke of Cambridge very angry as the palace was accused of many things including racism. 

As a consequence, it is said that he will use this frustration to change the 'never complain, never explain' protocol when he will take charge of the throne. 

"Do you think this will be a change in tactic for the royals? That they will now fight fire with fire?" Sunrise host David Kosh asked Robert.  

The question comes after William addressed the racism accusation during an outing to a school this week. 

"I don't think so," Robert replied. 

"I think you can see that with the Queen and Prince Charles that won't be the case. But you can see with William he is really angry about this.

"I think maybe going forward as King, I think that could be the case but obviously he is being advised to consider things very carefully.

"That couldn't be left hanging, the question are you a racist family.

"Prince William had to come back and say no."

