Sunday Mar 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle networking with Democrats for a tilt at the US presidency

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Many have been speculating that Meghan Markle after her exit from the British royal family will be heading toward politics.

Now, claims have emerged that the Duchess of Sussex is building close contact with senior Democrats to build a path for herself to one day run for president of the United States.

A senior Labour figure with connections in Washington made the claims to The Mail on Sunday.

The insider said, per Daily Mail: “The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan's political ambitions and potential backers.”

Meghan had sparked conversation around her possible future in politics after she and Harry commented on the US election and urged the public to cast their votes in November’s presidential polls.

