Monday Mar 15 2021
Kanye West takes Grammy for his gospel album Jesus is King

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Kanye West, who flushed his Grammy award into his toilet bowl and filmed himself urinating all over it last year,  has won another one. 

In 2020, the 43-year-old rapper left music lovers in shock by posting a clip of himself peeing on his Grammy after placing it in a toilet.

Now just a few months later, the rapper has won another Grammy, bringing his total to 22. It's one of the most prestigious awards in the showbiz industry. 

Kanye's album 'Jesus Is King' has won Best Contemporary Christian Album, with the winner announced ahead of the ceremony being held in Los Angeles tonight and kicking off at midnight in the UK.

Among others, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga have picked up their Grammy Awards, as music's biggest night finally kicked off in Los Angeles on Sunday.

