From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

It seems that Grammy Awards have made a new enemy as BTS fans have officially began a Twitter war against the Recording Academy.

The fanbase got #scammys trending on the micro blogging site after the group lost the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who were nominated for their song Rain on Me.

"Rain on me? Really? I’d rather drown. Anyway get Dynamite to 1B!! #scammys," one BTS stan wrote.

"Bts doesn’t need the grammys but the grammys need bts #scammys," another angry fan expressed.

One fan quipped, "when #scammys is higher than the original hashtag u know somethings up BYE."

"As usual they want to increase the number of years they can use bts’s validity to boost their own viewership," another chimed in.

"I don’t care about the #scammys but I hate that the boys feel like their worth is measured by their acknowledgment," another disgruntled fan said.

Meanwhile, the boy band promised to come back with "greater music and good performances".

"We really want to see Army now and I’m sure Army are feeling the same emotions we’re feeling, so we’ll be back with even greater music, good performances and even better music. So we’ll work hard for this next year as well and we’ll be back with great music and performances that you can look forward to," the group said.