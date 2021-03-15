Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

From Grammys to #scammys, BTS fans rage after loss to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

It seems that Grammy Awards have made a new enemy as BTS fans have officially began a Twitter war against the Recording Academy.

The fanbase got #scammys trending on the micro blogging site after the group lost the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance award to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, who were nominated for their song Rain on Me.

"Rain on me? Really? I’d rather drown. Anyway get Dynamite to 1B!! #scammys," one BTS stan wrote. 

"Bts doesn’t need the grammys but the grammys need bts #scammys," another angry fan expressed.

One fan quipped, "when #scammys is higher than the original hashtag u know somethings up BYE."

"As usual they want to increase the number of years they can use bts’s validity to boost their own viewership," another chimed in. 

"I don’t care about the #scammys but I hate that the boys feel like their worth is measured by their acknowledgment," another disgruntled fan said. 

Meanwhile, the boy band promised to come back with "greater music and good performances". 

"We really want to see Army now and I’m sure Army are feeling the same emotions we’re feeling, so we’ll be back with even greater music, good performances and even better music. So we’ll work hard for this next year as well and we’ll be back with great music and performances that you can look forward to," the group said. 

More From Entertainment:

'Voiceless' Prince Harry living under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US

'Voiceless' Prince Harry living under the shadow of Meghan Markle in the US

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

Megan Thee Stallion opens up on bagging major wins at Grammys alongside Beyonce

Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021
Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021

Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021
Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'

Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'
Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards
British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah
John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance
Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners

Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Latest

view all