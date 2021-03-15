Can't connect right now! retry
ARMYs laugh over Grammy’s live view count after BTS clout

BTS’s dedicated fandom has no intention of letting the Grammys snub go unnoticed and after their initial #scammys campaign overtook social media, they noticed the sudden live-view decline on YouTube and had a field day.

In a number of tweets it was revealed that the pre-show stream went from 1.2 million to an embarrassing 400K rapidly.

Not only that, many pointed out how Jungkoook’s V Live viewership was higher than the Grammys combined, at 21+ million.

Others couldn't help but laugh at the predicament the Recording Academy is in currently and wrote, “LMAO HONESTLY LOOK, THEY LOST ABOUT HALF OF THEIR [expletive] VIEWERS HAHAH #GRAMMYs #Scammys2021 That's what you get for using bts as clout trick [expletive] white [expletive] crusty dusty looking [expletive]”


