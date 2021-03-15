ARMYs laugh over Grammy’s live view count after BTS clout

BTS’s dedicated fandom has no intention of letting the Grammys snub go unnoticed and after their initial #scammys campaign overtook social media, they noticed the sudden live-view decline on YouTube and had a field day.

In a number of tweets it was revealed that the pre-show stream went from 1.2 million to an embarrassing 400K rapidly.

Not only that, many pointed out how Jungkoook’s V Live viewership was higher than the Grammys combined, at 21+ million.

Others couldn't help but laugh at the predicament the Recording Academy is in currently and noted the significant viewership loss.




