Monday Mar 15 2021
Halsey recieves overwhelming support after changing pronouns to 'she/they'

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Halsey made the change on their social media as she updated her Instagram bio

American singer and songwriter Halsey expressed their gratitude to fans after changing pronouns to ‘she/they.’

The singer had made the change on their social media as she updated her Instagram bio and added the updated pronouns after which she received a wave of support from her fans.

One person tweeted: “I hope Halsey changing their pronouns gives others the confidence to express what also makes them feel comfortable. it’s okay to not fit into the categories society puts you in.”

“Halsey changed their pronouns to she/they and I’m so happy for her - she’s such a source of inspiration and such a beautiful human and I love them so muchhhh [sic],” wrote another.

Thanking their fans for the support, Halsey turned to their social media and posted a simple “thank you.” 

