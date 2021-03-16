Prince Harry, William's relationship on the rocks as reunion for Diana 'unthinkable'

Prince Harry, William's relationship is beyond repair and a reunion at this point is 'unthinkable'

Prince Harry and Prince William's bond is beyond repair, so much so, that it is 'unthinkable' for them to reunite for the unveiling of Princess Diana's memorial.



The Sun has cited sources saying the two royal princes are “as far apart as it’s possible to be” after Prince Harry accused the royal family of racism in a bombshell tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry and William are not on talking terms since more than a year. However, they are believed to have communicated over texts since Harry's shocking claims.

According to Kensington Palace sources, William will warmly welcome his brother if he decides to fly to the UK ahead of the memorial ceremony.

The Duke of Cambridge said last week he is willing to talk to his brother if he connects with him.

Harry and Meghan sent shockwaves across the Palace after they said a royal family member had concerns about 'how dark Archie's skin colour is going to be.'

Responding to a reporter's question at an engagement following the Sussexes' interview, William said 'the royal family is very much not a racist family.'