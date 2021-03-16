Prince Harry sends email to Prince Charles after dropping racism bombshell

Prince Harry reportedly sent an email to Prince Charles, justifying his tell-all with Oprah Winfrey

Prince Harry reached out to his father, Prince Charles, after accusing the royals to be racist towards his wife Meghan Markle and son, Archie.



The Duke of Sussex reportedly sent an email to the heir apparent, justifying his tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl, in a piece for Vanity Fair, revealed, "Harry was emailing his father to justify why he and Meghan had done the interview. Charles was said to be ‘in a state of despair’ according to a friend,” she wrote.

“I know he has spoken to the Queen and he has been in regular email contact with his father.

“Depending on what he and Meghan say, this could be very damaging for family relations," Nicholl continued.

During his interview with Winfrey, Harry said Charles 'stopped taking his calls' after he shared his decision to step away from the monarchy.

The Duke also shared he felt trapped in the royal family and that his father and brother, Prince William, are also trapped.

When asked if Charles is taking his calls now, Harry said, ”Yeah, yeah, he is. There’s a lot to work through there, you know? I feel really let down, because he’s been through something similar.”