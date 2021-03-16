South Korean star becomes the country's first to snag Oscar nod

The 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Award

South Korean film star Youn Yuh-jung has bagged a historic nomination at the Oscars 2021.



Having starred in more than 100 movies and TV series, the 73-year-old said she never expected to be the first South Korean nominated at the Academy Awards for best supporting actress, for her role in Minari as a spirited grandmother who travels from South Korea to the United States to care for her grandchildren.

“I don’t know how to describe (it). I never even dreamed about being nominated for an Oscar,” a stunned Youn said in an interview with media on Monday.

Youn said she was in South Korea’s mandatory two-week coronavirus quarantine, after a job in Canada, when she heard the news from a friend, who broke out in tears after telling her of the nomination.

“She cried, I didn’t cry,” said Youn with a chuckle. “I was just lying on my couch and I was half asleep.”

Youn shared the historic first with Minari co-star Steven Yeun, the first Asian-American to be nominated for a best actor Oscar. Born in Seoul, Yuen and his family moved to Canada and then the United States when he was a child.

Meanwhile, Minari has been nominated for six awards at the Oscars and has already won 32 honours in South Korea.