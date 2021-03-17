Donald Trump to run for presidency against Meghan Markle in 2024?

Former US President Donald Trump once again challenged Meghan Markle, saying he wants to go head-to-head with the Duchess of Sussex for the Presidency in 2024.

Trump took side of Queen Elizabeth II over Meghan, and reiterated that he's not a fan of Prince Harry's wife. He lauded the monarch, saying the Queen is a "tremendous person," but he just doesn't like Meghan.

The former US president, in his Tuesday's interview with Fox News' Maria Bartiromo, suggested Archie's mother to follow through with the political ambitions she reportedly has.

Previously, Trump said the Duchess is 'no good' but did not want to say so publicly, over fear of being 'canceled' just like Piers Morgan.



“You realize if you say anything negative about Meghan Markle you get canceled, look at Piers (Morgan),” Trump said, according to Miller.



There is mounting speculation that the former 'Suits' star may well decide to run for the US presidency in 2024 if Joe Biden decides he doesn't want a second term.

