Prince Philip 'in good spirits' upon reunion with the Queen after a month in hospital

Prince Philip is 'in good spirits' after reuniting with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip is recovering well after a months' stay in the hospital. The Duke of Edinburgh got discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital on Tuesday wherein he was getting treated for a cardiac ailment and an infection unrelated to COVID-19.



As per a royal source, Prince Philip is "in good spirits" after reuniting with Queen Elizabeth.

In a brief statement to PEOPLE confirming he was back home at the castle, a palace spokesperson said, "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII's Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition.

"His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII's Hospital and St Bartholomew's Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

According to royal insiders, Philip's arrival in the Palace will be a great support for the Queen who is battling against racism allegations, along with a number of other bombshell claims, put forth by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Sources say the Queen would have found some of the days she coped with the ongoing allegations as "lonely" without the man she calls her "strength and stay."

