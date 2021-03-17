Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Gigi Hadid treats fans with latest photo of her daughter Khai

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Gigi Hadid treats fans with latest photo of her daughter Khai

US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has always been very particular about her daughter Khai, shared a sweet photo of her on social media.

Gigi turned to Instagram and mesmerised her millions of fans with the latest photo of Khai and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The 25-year-old model posted the ‘best’ photo of the daughter with a heart emoji.

In the picture, Khai is seen sleeping while Gigi can be seen cuddling the daughter.

However, Gigi has not yet exposed the face of Khai.

Earlier, Gigi Hadid deleted a video after unintentionally exposing daughter Khai's face.

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato sets the record straight about inaccurate bipolar diagnosis

Demi Lovato sets the record straight about inaccurate bipolar diagnosis

Prince Harry has kept in touch with the Queen since Prince Philip's hospitalisation

Prince Harry has kept in touch with the Queen since Prince Philip's hospitalisation
Prince Harry, William not ready to call it a truce despite being in touch

Prince Harry, William not ready to call it a truce despite being in touch

Meghan Markle unfazed by sister Samantha saying Prince Harry will divorce her

Meghan Markle unfazed by sister Samantha saying Prince Harry will divorce her

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spark wedding speculation

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom spark wedding speculation

Cara Delevingne says she was 'homophobic' and 'suicidal' before embracing pansexuality

Cara Delevingne says she was 'homophobic' and 'suicidal' before embracing pansexuality

Meghan Markle has not been contacted by the royal family after tell-all interview

Meghan Markle has not been contacted by the royal family after tell-all interview
Prince Philip 'in good spirits' upon reunion with the Queen after a month in hospital

Prince Philip 'in good spirits' upon reunion with the Queen after a month in hospital

Jennifer Aniston delights fans with her surprise appearance in Los Angeles

Jennifer Aniston delights fans with her surprise appearance in Los Angeles
Elliot Page hits out at ‘influential’ people spreading myths about trans people

Elliot Page hits out at ‘influential’ people spreading myths about trans people
Kate Middleton 'mortified' after Meghan Markle claims she made her cry

Kate Middleton 'mortified' after Meghan Markle claims she made her cry

Demi Lovato reveals she was 'sexually assaulted' by her heroin dealer in 2018

Demi Lovato reveals she was 'sexually assaulted' by her heroin dealer in 2018

Latest

view all