Gigi Hadid treats fans with latest photo of her daughter Khai

US supermodel Gigi Hadid, who has always been very particular about her daughter Khai, shared a sweet photo of her on social media.



Gigi turned to Instagram and mesmerised her millions of fans with the latest photo of Khai and the fans can’t stop gushing over her.

The 25-year-old model posted the ‘best’ photo of the daughter with a heart emoji.

In the picture, Khai is seen sleeping while Gigi can be seen cuddling the daughter.

However, Gigi has not yet exposed the face of Khai.

Earlier, Gigi Hadid deleted a video after unintentionally exposing daughter Khai's face.