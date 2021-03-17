Scott Disick opens up about his split with Sofia Richie in latest teaser of KUWTK

Can't connect right now! retry
US reality TV star Scott Disick, who dated his ex Sofia Richie for three years, has opened up about their break up.

Scott and Sofia confirmed their split for good in August 2020 after dating for three years since late 2017.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said he thinks his romance with Sofia failed because he wasn’t able to give her the attention she wanted.

This he revealed in the latest teaser of the final season of KUWTK.

Scott sat down with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, who share three children together, and told her about his split with Sofia.

He believes Sofia Richie felt ‘neglected’ in their relationship because of the time he continues to spend with the mother of his three kids Kourtney and the children.

Scott said “I realise that Sofia has been an absolute trooper, but the truth is anybody dating somebody is gonna feel neglected when their significant other is spending more time with their ex than with them.”

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is set to debut on March 18.

