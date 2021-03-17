Kelly Clarkson reaches out to families impacted by back-to-back hurricanes

Grammy award winning singer Kelly Clarkson has decided to step forward and aid all the families left homeless by back-to-back hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The singer partnered with furniture retailer Wayfair to make this mission possible and helped fix homes that "were left with leaking roofs, shattered windows, broken doors and damaged siding.”

According to the report by Wayfair, many residents where left to deal with ruined carpets, countertops and furniture pieces after “extensive leaks” wreaked havoc” inside their homes.

Even Clarkson issued a statement regarding the issue and claimed, "2020 was a year we'll never forget. The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss.”



"It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot. I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home.”