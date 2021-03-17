Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
Kelly Clarkson reaches out to families impacted by back-to-back hurricanes

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Grammy award winning singer Kelly Clarkson has decided to step forward and aid all the families left homeless by back-to-back hurricanes Laura and Delta.

The singer partnered with furniture retailer Wayfair to make this mission possible and helped fix homes that "were left with leaking roofs, shattered windows, broken doors and damaged siding.”

According to the report by Wayfair, many residents where left to deal with ruined carpets, countertops and furniture pieces after “extensive leaks” wreaked havoc” inside their homes.

Even Clarkson issued a statement regarding the issue and claimed, "2020 was a year we'll never forget. The Lake Charles community faced an extremely difficult situation when the place they call home was hit by deadly storms that caused a tremendous amount of loss.”

"It can take years to rebuild a community, but if we work together to help those in need, we can accomplish a lot. I am so happy that Wayfair and I were able to step in to help these families get back on their feet by creating a space they love and are proud to call home.”

Director Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

'Meghan Markle well aware why Archie did not get title before Oprah interview'

Beyoncé's mom gushes over historic Grammy win: ‘So much blood, sweat and tears’

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 starts today

Meghan Markle threatens the royal family being a ‘phone away from Oprah’: report

Meghan Markle drops Kate Middleton’s ‘nasty' palace nickname

Royal experts slam Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s royal future

Meghan Markle 'can't resist' leaking info about royal family

Take a look at Dwayne Johnson's diet

Pregnant Meghan Markle’s name for baby girl unveiled: report

Sharon Osbourne in hot waters after new allegations of racism surface

ARMYs torch ‘Garbage Pail Kids’ over ‘BTS Bruisers’ poster

