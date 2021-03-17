Can't connect right now! retry
Beyoncé's mom gushes over historic Grammy win: ‘So much blood, sweat and tears’

By
Web Desk

Beyoncé's mother recently took to social media and gushed over her daughter’s dedication to the craft and the immense ‘blood, sweat and tears’ she shed to stand on the global stage.

The singer’s mother gushed over her daughter’s success over on Instagram alongside a video of her own acceptance speech.

The heart touching tribute her mother penned shed light on her real hardworking start and read, "She said 'since she was nine years old' Well I remember 7 years old!”

“So much Blood, sweat and tears, intense training, vocal lessons, dance lessons, running and singing with your dad, every morning, missed parties and proms, hardly any playing outside.”

"Total dedication and tremendous 100 Percent focus. So many sacrifices. I have to say you don't have a career like this without huge sacrifices and pure dedication .. And tremendous giving back, and paying it forward at the same time." (sic)

She even added, "Your fearless unapologetic statements in your music and performances and filmmakin have knocked down doors for others to be fearless and unapologetic as well."

"Every award show I look at, I see your inspiration in so many other's performances in some way. You are always complimentary you are always exposing young talent , and creatives, In front of and behind the camera's teaching, training, mentoring sharing all of the resources that you have taken years ,and so much sacrifice to build."

