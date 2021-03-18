Ellen DeGeneres to produce natural history documentaries for Discovery

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly inked an exclusive multi-year deal with Discovery Channel to produce natural history documentaries following scandal over 'toxic' work environment.

The 63-year-old TV host, according to a media outlet, will narrate and executive produce a documentary Endangered, which will be released on Earth Day, April 22, on Discovery+

, will follow a 'dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe' as 'they compile the latest version of The Red List.'

According to Nancy Daniels - Chief Brand Officer Discovery and Factual - 'Ellen's dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched,'

She welcomed Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brought her humor, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects.