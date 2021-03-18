Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Ellen DeGeneres to produce natural history documentaries for Discovery

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly inked an exclusive multi-year deal with Discovery Channel to produce natural history documentaries following scandal over 'toxic' work environment.

The 63-year-old TV host, according to a media outlet, will narrate and executive produce a documentary Endangered, which will be released on Earth Day, April 22, on Discovery+

, will follow a 'dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe' as 'they compile the latest version of The Red List.'

According to Nancy Daniels - Chief Brand Officer Discovery and Factual - 'Ellen's dedication to the environment and her love for all animals, including the most endangered creatures who call our planet home, is unmatched,'

She welcomed Ellen and her team to the Discovery family as she brought her humor, her voice, and her ability to inspire to these important passion projects.

More From Entertainment:

Halle Berry pays tribute to her daughter Nahla on her 13th birthday

Halle Berry pays tribute to her daughter Nahla on her 13th birthday
Justin Bieber enthralls fans with new song ‘Peaches’ during Tiny Desk concert: Watch

Justin Bieber enthralls fans with new song ‘Peaches’ during Tiny Desk concert: Watch
TikTok sensation Oscar-nominated short film will make you cry

TikTok sensation Oscar-nominated short film will make you cry
Justice League: Zack Snyder cut release date announced

Justice League: Zack Snyder cut release date announced

Actor Johnny Depp seeks appeal in UK wife beater libel case

Actor Johnny Depp seeks appeal in UK wife beater libel case
Meghan Markle has evidence to corroborate her claims, says friend

Meghan Markle has evidence to corroborate her claims, says friend

Madelaine Petsch recalls how meeting Nicolas Cage left her sobbing

Madelaine Petsch recalls how meeting Nicolas Cage left her sobbing
Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad shares trailer for new film

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad shares trailer for new film

When Eminem mocked Grammys

When Eminem mocked Grammys

Meghan Markle's 'dominance' over Prince Harry seen in hand-holding

Meghan Markle's 'dominance' over Prince Harry seen in hand-holding
Prince Charles pens article for health magazine

Prince Charles pens article for health magazine

Director Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

Director Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

Latest

view all